FDOT discusses changes to major roadway in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A busy roadway in Panama City Beach will soon look very different now that the Florida Department of Transportation is proposing to make a change in a major intersection.

On Tuesday night, FDOT invited all residents to a public hearing to discuss Panama City Beach Parkway between Alf Coleman and Richard Jackson Boulevard.

The main intersection discussed was the turn in between Auto Zone and TGIFridays

In April, the city placed temporary medians to cut off the left turn heading eastbound into the businesses.

City Councilman Geoff McConnell wanted a change to the intersection to reduce the number of accidents that take place there.

The city then contacted DOT to conduct a traffic study, which was presented on Tuesday night.

McConnell says he’s pleased with how fast things are moving.

“I am thrilled at the speed DOT moved. They did this in 90 days. Ninety-days from the day that we contacted them until they presented this to us. That is moving very quickly and I’m grateful,” McConnell said.

FDOT is also looking at the street between Publix and Home Depot, possibly making provisions there to reduce traffic.

McConnell says changes are coming to the entire strip of road.

“They’re (FDOT) looking at adding a second turn lane off from R Jackson to turn left on to Highway 98. They’re looking at adding another turn lane at Alf Coleman to turn left on to Alf Coleman so there’s going to be a multitude of different things. Along with pedestrian and cyclist improvements and lighting,” McConnell.

FDOT will be constructing a permanent median at the Auto Zone and TGIFridays that is expected to be done next summer.

If you missed the meeting but want to submit your input, you can contact Michael Lewis, P.E., District Safety Engineer at 1074 Highway 90 East, Chipley, Florida 32428 or by at (850) 330-1266 and email at michael.lewis@dot.state.fl.us.