FDOH Walton County to offer two vaccine clinics next week

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will offer a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, October 12 and Friday, October 15.

Tuesday’s clinic will run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Defuniak Springs Community Center. Friday’s clinic will also run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the FDOH’S Coastal Branch Clinic.

Both clinics will offer the first and second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine depending on what you need.

No appointment is required and those who get the shot will get a $15 grocery gift card while supplies last.

