FDOH Walton County offering multiple vaccine clinics

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to get your first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine the Florida Department of Health in Walton County is offering multiple vaccine clinics.

The two clinics are both walk-up and appointments are not required.

The first clinic will take place Tuesday, October 5 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center.

The second clinic will take place on Friday, October 8 and will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the DOH’s Coastal Branch Clinic.

Both clinics will offer the first or second dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine depending on what you need.

Those who get the shot will receive a $15 gift card while supplies last.

