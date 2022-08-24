SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Springfield Police Department are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Myzziah Brown, 15, was last seen by her family on August 10. She is black, 4’11 tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She has dark red hair and brown eyes.

Brown’s family and investigators initially believed she ran away, but they have recently developed information that she could be in Tallahassee and is potentially in serious danger.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Raven Rowland at (850) 872-7545. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.