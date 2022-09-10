FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in 1990 has now been arrested according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Huston Cannon, 68, has been on the run for over thirty years, investigators said.

Through investigations, FCSO was able to issue a warrant for Cannon.

On Wednesday, deputies said he was transferred to the Franklin County Jail after serving his time in another state for a different crime.

Deputies said Cannon has a prior arrest record which includes rape, two counts of trafficking children and sexual assault.

Cannon has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12 years-old.