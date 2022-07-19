FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to find a man wanted for trafficking a large amount of meth in the community.

Howard Ellerson

Howard Ellerson, 32, is wanted for trafficking 500 grams or more of meth.

Ellerson has been on the run for the last two weeks and deputies have been trying to locate him since they received his indictment in July.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said Ellerson is a multi-state offender. He has been arrested in Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida.



“What he has been doing is really terrible, selling death in our community, I mean massive amounts, and with him out of the picture I mean meth sales have slowed down, but it’s time to bring him to justice,” Smith said. “So we are hoping someone will have some information about where he is.”

If you have any information about Ellerson’s whereabouts contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.