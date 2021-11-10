FCSO installs new “Smart Vital” technology to check for COVID warning signs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The pandemic may be slowing down, but the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office isn’t taking any chances.

They added some advanced technology to hopefully keep COVID out of the jail. The new equipment acts as early detection for the virus’ warning signs.

The new health screening technology is called “Smart Vital”, a development by a company called Draganfly.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officially installed it on Wednesday.

The hope is that this simple screening will prevent a massive COVID outbreak from coming in from the outside.

“I think every precaution we can take whether its COVID or the flu or any kind of disease out of this enclosed facility is what we need to be doing and this is just another tool that we have to try to do that,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Draganfly developed the Smart Vital technology specifically for use in corrections environments and other highly populated areas.

“It gives the county, the sheriff’s office, a really good proactive tool in understanding where somebody is completely healthy maybe not completely healthy. And with this type of customizable kiosk format. We are able to set perimeters to what is considered a fever what is not considered a fever or oxygen levels and heart rates and so it’s a real proactive tool,” Carrie Herrmann with Draganfly said.

Here’s how it works.

The subject walks up to the kiosk and a camera scans them to determine body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen levels. It takes just 15 seconds.

Smith said Franklin County is the first sheriff’s office in the state to use it.

He believes it will benefit people who frequent the jail, like lawyers and corrections officers.



“What Franklin County is doing, in particular, is doing is they are using this in the 911 communication center to screen dispatchers and employees coming in for their various different shifts,” Herrmann said.

Smith said right now, none of the jail inmates have COVID. He paid for the $20,000 kiosk with a 911 COVID grant.