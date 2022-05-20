FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Northwest Florida Health Network to give inmates a chance to better themselves through the jail resiliency program.

The jail resiliency program attempts to change behavior and prevent recidivism, or repeat offenses.



The 4-week program is being taught by a retired navy seal.

“A lot of times they may not have the skills and they may not feel like they are able to break the cycle they are in and this program is supposed to help them and elevate them from that and help them be better people and to be resilient,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Smith said this program is different from their rehab program.

It’s not dealing with substance abuse, but teaching the inmate how to better themselves.



“We hope that it makes them a better person, they don’t commit crimes and they don’t come back to jail that’s the purpose of it, to reduce the number of people that come back to jail,” Smith said.

23-year-old Devin Trawick has been in and out of jail since he was 13-years-old.

Trawick is on week two of the program and he said it’s different from any of the other programs he’s previously experienced

“I’ve been to a couple of different juvenile rehabs they try to teach you different things different ways to change your ways of thinking but all the stuff they taught me didn’t really pertain to life all this stuff these guys are teaching they really pertain to life,” Inmate Devin Trawick said.

Each week the program touches on a new topic for three to four hours a day they learn spiritual, mental, physical and emotional resilience.



“Well, I’m hoping I can take the stuff that they are teaching me now and take it to the streets and not end up back in here, use the ways they’re teaching us to think to not go back to doing the same stuff that I’ve been doing all my life,” Trawick said.

Sheriff Smith hopes this will help inmates that have been in and out of jail their entire lives.