FCSO deputies arrest four drivers going 122 mph

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies received a 9-1-1 call last Wednesday about some drivers speeding on Highway 98.

They located four sports cars, all driving together. They said the four drivers were clocked at 122 miles an hour.

Apparently, they were driving from California to Miami. Instead, they were arrested and booked in the Franklin County Jail.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said this leads to a bigger issue.

“I saw people say ‘oh well 122 mph with a fancy sports car on a straight road it’s not a big deal.’ Well, it is a big deal, ’cause ya know that we have a lot of other people speeding, we have a lot of people distracted driving, we have a lot of people that are aggressively driving, and you combine that with somebody driving 122 mph. It’s gonna be catastrophic,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they bonded out and continued their road trip to Miami.