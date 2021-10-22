FCSO deputies arrest four drivers going 122 mph

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies received a 9-1-1 call last Wednesday about some drivers speeding on Highway 98.

They located four sports cars, all driving together. They said the four drivers were clocked at 122 miles an hour.

Apparently, they were driving from California to Miami. Instead, they were arrested and booked in the Franklin County Jail.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said this leads to a bigger issue.

“I saw people say ‘oh well 122 mph with a fancy sports car on a straight road it’s not a big deal.’ Well, it is a big deal, ’cause ya know that we have a lot of other people speeding, we have a lot of people distracted driving, we have a lot of people that are aggressively driving, and you combine that with somebody driving 122 mph. It’s gonna be catastrophic,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they bonded out and continued their road trip to Miami.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BCSO say they've responded to 27 fatal drug overdoses so far this year

Alec Baldwin discharged prop firearm that killed woman on New Mexico movie set: Sheriff

50 for Florida run in Port St. Joe

News 13 Exclusive: FHP troopers work to combat impaired driving in the area

Impaired driving impacts local woman as she deals with loss of her son

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/22/21

More Local News

Don't Miss