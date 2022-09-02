FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recorded a public service announcement to raise drug overdose awareness.

When Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith first campaigned for office in 2017, he promised to crack down on methamphetamine.

Since then, Smith has conducted consistent and aggressive action against the illegal drug trade.

Now, he is taking the next step in that effort. He’s produced a public service announcement to create awareness about the dangers of meth, opioids, and fentanyl.

Smith said he hopes this campaign will discourage people from using drugs, and educate others about the risks kids and families are facing.

The Northwest Florida Health Network funded the project and the campaign will begin airing soon on WMBB News 13.