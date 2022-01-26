FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to collect donations for a family that tragically lost their two daughters in a fire last week.

Community members have started a small memorial for 11-year-old Alexis Sloan and her 10-year-old sister Lilly in the ashes that used to be their Eastpoint home.

Sheriff A.J. Smith set up an account to accept monitary donations and set a goal of $100,000.

So far people have donated more than $20,000.

The money will go to help the family buy a new home.

He also said they’re still collecting household items, like furniture, linens, and kitchenware at their office.

“Its a really really sad occurrence here in the county. These two young children that lost their life, so tragic, and so not only are we going to help the community feel better, we are going to help this family and these siblings because they’ve lost something that can’t be replaced.”

Anyone wanting to send in monetary donations can visit the Sheriff’s Office’s online charity fund, donate to the Cooper Family account at Centennial Bank, or send checks to the Sheriff’s Office at 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328, memoed to the Cooper Family.

The Sheriff’s Office said Emerald Coast Credit Union will also hold a yard sale in support of the family on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 268 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.

