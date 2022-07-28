FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department hosted an active shooter training on Thursday.

Officers spent several hours running through active shooter scenes and practicing the proper way to respond.

Investigation Sergeant Timothy Carroll said over the next year, different scenarios and training will take place but for now, the focus is on school buildings.

“Well, obviously active shooters have become a lot more popular these days, unfortunately. Us and our job we want to make sure that we are as equipped and trained and prepared to meet such a situation if it arises,” Carroll said.

The training was designed for patrol officers, but all deputies will participate at some point within the next year Sergeant Carroll added.

All deputies must have three key skills if law enforcement does have to report to the scene of an active shooter.

“Preparedness, communication, and mindset. We want to get them in the mindset that an active shooter is different than any other situation you will meet in law enforcement,” Carroll said.

Other police and Sheriff departments have been holding trainings like this one to make sure they are prepared for when schools reopen.