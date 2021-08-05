FBI searching GAC offices

The FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the GAC office Thursday. The FBI said the search was part of an ongoing federal investigation.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation into Lynn Haven corruption apparently continued Thursday when the FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at a local contractor’s office.

Agents and deputies were spotted at the office of GAC Contractors, Inc. on Highway 231 Thursday morning.

“We are conducting a search in furtherance of a federal investigation we have no additional information that is available right now,” said Amanda Videll, spokeswoman for Panama City Office of the FBI.

GAC and Phoenix Construction were named in federal indictments of Lynn Haven politicians and local business owners. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, along with Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, City Commissioner Antonious Barnes and City Attorney Adam Albritton are all awaiting trial in the corruption case.

