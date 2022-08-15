The image is from a video file released by the FBI in connection to Operation Cross Country.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI announced the results of a nationwide human trafficking sting Monday.

News 13 first reported on the sting last week.

The FBI said that Operation Cross Country 2022 resulted in 84 minor victims being located, 37 missing children being located, and 141 adult victims being located. They added that 391 operations were conducted across the country.

FBI agents and members of several local police agencies conducted raids in north Florida as part of the effort.

“Over the course of two weeks in August, FBI Jacksonville, with support from ten law enforcement

agencies across North Florida, arrested three subjects for investigation of human trafficking related

offenses, identified six adult potential human trafficking victims, and contacted another 46 individuals

for further investigation to determine if they are being trafficked,” officials wrote in a news release. “In addition, in partnership with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, FBI Jacksonville recovered one at-risk minor who was reported missing from another state in early 2022.”

The agency added that FBI Victim Specialists are working with local community organizations to help victims with food, clothing, transportation, and shelter or housing.

“Human Trafficking is modern day slavery, and it’s happening across this country, in communities of all

sizes,” said Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “When human

beings are treated as commodities, they are not only being abused physically, but emotionally and

financially. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue throughout the year to collaborate

at every level, to protect victims, especially innocent children, and disrupt and dismantle organizations

responsible for this heinous, illegal activity.”