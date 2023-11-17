PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A crash in Panama City Beach left one person dead and another seriously injured.

It happened at the intersection of Lyndell Lane and Highway 98 at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Central Florida man was driving an SUV east on Highway 98 when he collided with a car that was stopped at the stop sign at Lyndell Lane.

That car was pushed across the sidewalk and into a utility pole guy wire. A 79-year-old woman from Panama City Beach was behind the wheel and died from her injuries. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.