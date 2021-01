OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a car collided with a motorcycle on Saturday.

A motorcycle carrying a 53-year-old male and a 14-year-old male was traveling on Charlie Day Road when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle causing a crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle.

Both riders of the motorcycle were ejected as the van collided with the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.