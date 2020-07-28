Fatal Drowning on St. George Island

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — St. George Island first responders along with sheriff’s deputies responded to a water rescue call on Monday which turned into a drowning.

According to the Franklin County sheriff, the victim was identified as a 40-year-old man on vacation with his wife and two small children.

The family arrived this past Saturday and had just started their vacation on St. George Island.

The sheriff said yellow flags were flying at the time of the drowning but before the incident a storm had blown through which officials say could have potentially changed the water conditions.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page about the drowning and pleaded for beachgoers to be safe when swimming in the Gulf.

“Please, please, please if you’re watching this video, and you are on our beaches, pay attention to the surf conditions,” said A.J. Smith, the Franklin County sheriff. “If it’s white capping our there, it’s probably not safe to be in the water.”

The Franklin County sheriff’s office is waiting to release more information until more members of the victim’s family have been notified.