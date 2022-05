OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene at a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Highway 90 at Mare Creek Drive. Highway 90 is completely blocked at Mare Creek Drive because of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted from Highway 90 at Highway 393 and at Highway 285.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.