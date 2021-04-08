Fatal crash shuts down parts of U.S. 98

UPDATE: (7:30 a.m. CDT) — Officials said all lanes have been cleared and U.S. 98 eastbound traffic is no longer being re-routed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A crash at U.S. 98 and 17th Street in the St. Andrews area of Panama City has shut down portions of the road Thursday morning.

Panama City Police said it was a fatal hit-and-run crash, and eastbound traffic on U.S. 98 is being re-routed onto Michigan Avenue.

Police ask that anyone heading east from Panama City Beach use 23rd Street and avoid 15th Street.