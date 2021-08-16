Fatal crash on State Road 22

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday night, a fatal crash occurred on State Road 22 just east of Sandy Creek Road in Bay County.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a 51-year-old man of Las Vegas was traveling westbound on State Road 22 when it appears that his vehicle struck water on the road as a result of Tropical Storm Fred.

Authorities said the car hydroplaned, causing the driver to lose control and flip the car into a ditch filled with water. Bay County Sheriff’s Officers and Bay County EMS attempted to render aid, but the driver had already passed away.

“Fatal crashes have been a problem here in the Bay County area,” said Lt. Jason King with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“We just want to encourage people, especially after the storm like we just faced, to slow down, drive cautiously, and be aware of your surroundings. There may be standing water or slow draining water across roadways that you don’t see. You’ll be stuck in it or end in a situation like this”

A full investigation by the traffic homicide investigations will confirm a direction of travel, speed, as well as other factors that may have contributed to this crash.