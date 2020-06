WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call Friday evening around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 30A and Little Redfish Lane.

Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was traveling westbound approaching the intersection when the driver of also traveling westbound failed to see him, resulting in a collision.

The victim was identified as a 49-year-old man from Santa Rosa Beach.