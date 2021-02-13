Fatal crash in Calhoun County kills two

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Two men are dead after a car accident in Calhoun County on Friday around 6 p.m. It happened near State Road 69 and State Road 286. Officers said the first vehicle was headed westbound on SR-286. And the second vehicle was headed southbound on SR- 69.

The first vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SR-69. Colliding with the second vehicle’s left side, ejecting 1 passenger. Both vehicles began to spin out of control before coming to a final resting place.

The passenger that was ejected was a 27-year-old woman from Grand Ridge, she suffered serious injuries. Also in that car was a 21-year-old man from Youngstown, Florida in serious condition.

The two passengers in the second car died from their injuries. In that car was a 41-year-old man from Greenwood, Florida, and a 43-year-old man from Marianna, Florida.