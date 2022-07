CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Highway Patrol was called to an accident Thursday night on Highway 20 and Bob Mayo Ln just inside the Calhoun County line.

Lt. Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by multiple cars and was killed.

State Road 20 has been completely shut down as of Thursday night.

We will have more details as they become available. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.