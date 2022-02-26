PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fat and Weird Cookie held their Cookie Fest on Saturday and attempted to break a Guinness World Record at the same time.

Fat and Weird Cookie was hoping to break the world record of most cookies dunked into milk at the same time.

Thousands of people came out for the event.

People from Fort Walton Beach, Tennessee and Alabama came out for Saturday’s event.

One couple made the trip from Mobile because they’re familiar with the owners of Fat and Weird, Brad and Aubrie, on social media.

“She brought me out here,” said D’Ambro Chatman. “I didn’t really know much about it she followed them on Instagram and when she heard about it she’s been talking about this event for a year that’s the only reason why I came because she’s so excited about it. She’s the expert about the fat and weird cookie thing. I’m just here showing support.”

Now did they break the world record? Not quite!

The attempt was so close as they were only short by a few hundred people.