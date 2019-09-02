Fans react to Jason Aldean cancelling headline performance at Gulf Coast Jam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After Jason Aldean’s performance cancellation on Saturday, fans are reacting to the situation.

“He was the reason that I came to the festival, and then he’s not playing again so I’m very disappointed,” said Jason Jernegan, an Aldean fan at Gulf Coast Jam.

He was one of hundreds with a similar reaction, after Aldean’s performance was cancelled due to Aldean contracting a stomach virus.

Jernegan says he knew something was up after LOCASH’s performance ended.

“We didn’t really notice anything until after they went off the stage,” he said

Immediately following the performance, Rendy Lovelady, Gulf Coast Jam’s Executive Producer, came on stage to address the crowd.

“He’s been throwing up, we’ve had the doctors here all day, and he’s been extremely sick,” said Lovelady. “His tour manager came to me and said we tried. We literally found out, literally minutes before we announced to the stage that he was going to have to cancel. I truly am sorry if people are upset, it was out of our hands, it was out of Jason’s hands.”

Aldean apologized in a video and in a tweet, saying he hopes to be back as soon as he can.

Amidst the disappointment, many are wishing the country singer a speedy recovery.

“We know what he’s going through, we hope he gets better,” said some fans at the event. “Take it easy Jason, we love you!”

“I’m hoping that I get the opportunity to see him again,” said Jernegan.

Despite the sudden cancellation, this year’s festival saw record numbers; bringing heavy tourism to the area and country fans from all over.