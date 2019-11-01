Famous radio broadcasting couple helps host local Halloween show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A famous married couple who best known for their radio show in Chicago are back in Bay County, helping host a special Halloween radio show here.

Steve King and his wife Johnnie Putman, who have been broadcasters at WGN radio in Chicago since 1984 were in town for a Halloween show held at Gulf Coast State College’s WKGC-FM.

The night’s show included Halloween stories, live performances from local artists, and more. With a combined experience of 99 years in the radio business they said that doing the job together has its benefits and recommend couples to try it out.

“You cannot be angry at the person that you’re going to have to talk to for five or six hours so it’s a great way to smooth things out,” said Johnnie Putman.

“Every family needs a microphone so you could say ‘Oops we have to put on the good face,'” added Steve King.

“Salt and pepper shakers should be microphones so you could sit there and talk to each other,” noted Putman.

The couple who have been visiting the Bay County area together since the early 80’s, live here part time. When they’re back in Chicago however they said they always try their best to highlight the devastation from Hurricane Michael .

“We love it here, literally we spend half of our year here and one of the things we try to do when we’re back in Chicago is make people aware of what still needs to be done down here after Hurricane Michael,” emphasized King.

“Don’t want them to be forgotten here so that’s our part when we’re back home in Chicago,” explained Putman.