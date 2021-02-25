Family of Victim in Calhoun County crash speaks out calling for more safety on the roads

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– February 12th, life changed for Tabatha Truett. Her little brother John Bruner would not return home to Marianna after he and his friend, Anthony Warren, would later die in a tragic car accident at the intersection of State Road 69 and State Road 286.

“Everybody that knew John loved him,” Truett said.

The intersection that Bruner and Warren would spend their last moments is well-known throughout the county as “dead man’s curve” due to the high number of traffic accidents and fatalities that occur there. According to the NettleRidge Fire Department, they have responded to 31 traffic accidents, 14 of which have resulted in fatalities.

Assistant Fire Chief Troy Bishop sees a lot of those calls.

“Usually when we get a call to this intersection we are expecting the worst,” Bishop said.

Bishop said the area can be difficult for drivers to navigate, especially in the dark or in stormy weather.

“We don’t know if they just miss the stop signs coming off 286 that’s normally where they are coming from 286 toward 269,” Bishop said.

Truett and her family said she doesn’t wish the grief of losing a family member on anyone.

“John will never get to see his kids again, we’ll never get to talk to him,” Truett said.

Now Truett is calling for more actions to be taken to prevent other fatalities in that area.

“I’ve heard there’s been a lot of wrecks and a lot of people killed there. They should have a caution light there,” Truett said.

In 2015, the Calhoun County Commission installed flashing stop ahead signs, as well as speed bumps approaching the intersection. While Assistant Fire Chief Bishop said this has helped some, he said he believes more can be done.

“We’re in the process of getting the county commissioners and Florida Department of Transportation to putting flashing stop signs and caution lights at this intersection,” Bishop said.

The county commissioners are expected to start discussions on the topic at their next meeting on March 2nd.