Family of Ohio toddler that died on Panama City Beach starts GoFundMe

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has obtained new information concerning the toddler that died after falling nine stories from a Panama City Beach condominium.

According to a GoFundMe posted by the family, they were on vacation from Ohio when on Saturday, three-year-old Hunter Cole Wilcox fell from the Marisol Condominium Complex.

In the GoFundMe, the family says they are making it their mission to put child-proof locks on doors such as these to keep this from happening again in the future.

Hunter was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

On Monday, the Marisol Owners Association released the following statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at the Marisol Condominiums this past weekend. The loss of a child is heartbreaking and this tragedy has devastated us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them.”

To view the GoFundMe for Hunter Wilcox’s funeral expenses, click here.