PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After jurors found David Donaldson guilty of murder on Wednesday, family members of the victim expressed relief in the verdict.

“We’ve been waiting for this day so we were very pleased after the verdict,” Cortney McKinney, the daughter of victim Gordon McKinney said.

Her mother felt similarly.

“I think that it was totally the right call,” Sherri McKinney said. “Totally the right verdict. I mean all my husband was trying to do was do his job.”

State Attorney Larry Basford said the two cases were a “team effort” between the State Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement.

“The success of these prosecutions this week is clearly the result of a team effort,” Basford said. Not only our team here at the State Attorney’s Office, but working with law enforcement partners.”

Donaldson was convicted of second-degree murder, Ortiz was convicted of first-degree murder.