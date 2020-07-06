Family members throw 106th birthday party for Panama City Beach woman

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — Friends and family of Brooke Nuofffer gathered in style to celebrate her 106th birthday.

Her family may not be able to physically hug her but they were still able to show how much they love her. Brooke nuoffer is feeling as alive as ever.

Mrs Brooke turns 106 during the Pandemic.

“Don’t you wish you were 106,” said Nuoffer.

With COVID-19 making it hard to plan a party, Mrs Brooke’s family had to get creative.

“We were kinda out of ideas because we couldn’t get close and we couldn’t get a hug or a kiss,” said Dorothy Burtan, Mrs Brooke’s daughter.

That is when her daughter, grand-daughter and great grand-daughters along with staff at Superior Residences assisted living facility decided to put together this gathering with music, love and dancing.

“You can see when the music was playing she loves to dance,” said Burtan. “She gave up dancing a few years ago and I asked her why she gave it up and she said eh my partners are only good for half a waltz.”

Kim Durham Redding is the sales director at Superior Residences and set the whole event up with Mrs. Brooke’s family. They brought in horses from River Oaks Ranch Horseback Ridingto parade in front of the crowd. One of Mrs. Brooke’s granddaughters actually rode on one of the horses.

The Sheriff’s office brought in two squad cars to set off their sirens to help cheer and celebrate.

They also allowed Mrs Brooke’s friends from the nursing home to come celebrate at a safe distance.

With limited visitation at the facility due to COVID-19, her daughter says her mom continues to be happy, positive and always looking on the brightside.

Mrs Brooke is surrounded by balloons, loved ones and high energy on her special day.

The birthday celebration held by Superior Residences Assisted Living.

“I love it,” she said. “What could be better?”

Family members say they will remember this covid birthday party forever and hope to be adding a “7” to this sign next year.