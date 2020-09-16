[ NewsNation ] /
Family loses home in Michael and now again in Sally

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One family was forced to evacuate when they woke up to waist-deep water in their apartment.

Jordan Cullen and her family went through Hurricane Michael in 2018, and now they’ve been forced to endure another great loss after Sally flooded their apartment.

“We actually lost everything with Michael, everything,” Cullen said. “We moved to Vegas for a year, came back in February and this happened.”

On Tuesday night, they went to bed with very little water on their floors, on Wednesday, they woke up to it all throughout their house.

“About the time we went to sleep, probably about 4 o’clock in the morning, we had an inch or two of rain and then this morning when we woke up it was mid-calf,” Cullen said.

Cullen said, overnight the door got pushed in somehow and the water brought all the outside critters inside their home.

“Woke up this morning to the front door completely open and water and bugs and frogs,” Cullen said.

After realizing that their car was underwater, they decided it was time to leave.

“That’s when we started getting concerned that, are we going to be able to leave or are we going to be stuck here,” Cullen said.

The maintenance guy for their apartment complex was able to help them to safety. Cullen said she is disappointed by what has happened but they are glad to be safe and sound.

Click Here to buy the