Family loses everything in fire just a day after Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday night for a residence engulfed in flames off Coe Road.

Fire officials said that an elderly couple burned some debris earlier Saturday morning and did not put it out completely.

Officials said 12 hours later the fire reignited and their shed caught fire. The fire then moved to their house and burned down everything. Firefighters on scene said that it took around 45 minutes to then put out the two structure fires.

Officials said the elderly couple in the house and their pets did get out in time and are safe, and Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief said it wasn’t the firefighters who got the couple out. It was actually a bystander who saw the fire and warned the couple.

“To find out that somebody stopped and helped these people, it’s amazing what our community does for each other and shows how much we care about each other,” Gilmore said.

Firefighters said the home was a complete loss. Now family members are asking the community to help.

“It’s very heartbreaking, but we are happy that they are ok. That is the first and foremost for us, but anything, like I said that could be contributed we would graciously help. Prayers are very much appreciated,” said the couple’s daughter-in-law, Amy Cobb.

To help the family with donations you can do so here.