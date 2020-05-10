Family finds one property destroyed and another damaged following wildfire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Victims of the Musset Bayou wildfire are beginning to access the damage on their properties. Michael Kelly and his family own two neighboring properties on Delbert Lane.

Like other victims, they went to check on their homes Thursday morning.

“We were here at the crack of dawn or as soon as they would let us down the street,” Kelly said.

Kelly found his home, the one he and his wife built 15 years ago, completely destroyed. The neighbooring property, where his brother and sister-in-law now live, was damaged.

“We’ve been married 28 years and all our memories are here in this pile,” Kelly said.

Daniel Schaumann, Kelly’s brother-in-law, said he’s thankful his home is still standing. Schaumann should be able to live in the home ater a few repairs.

“Just some visible damage, but lost my shed two motorcycles bunch of tools, ” Schaumann said.

The relatives said all material items can be replaced and they are relieved no lives were lost.

“Keep our heads up and press forward, you know we’ll take the next challenge when it hits us,” Schaumann said.