Family considers legal options against Panama City Police after teen’s arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are conducting an internal investigation to determine if excessive force was used during the arrest of a teenager.

The teenager’s family posted a home security video of the incident on Facebook. You can see the officer pull the 17-year-old out of the driver’s seat and put him on the ground.

“I’m feeling bad about it because I was told he didn’t throw him to the ground, that he tried to run from them,” said Jiesala Bryan, the teenager’s mom. “None of that happened. To see my son get thrown like that it’s hurtful, it’s unacceptable.”

The official incident report said the episode began after an officer tried to pull the teen over for speeding. Police says he slowed down to the speed limit but ignored the lights and sirens and continued driving.

“I want justice for my son,” Bryan said. “That’s what I want. It’s unacceptable what happened to him. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, no one should get treated the way he did.”

Officers also say they saw the teen throwing bags of marijuana out of the passenger window. The teen finally stopped in front of his home where the arrest took place.

“I always tell them to do that,” Bryan said. “To come, don’t stop at a dark spot. Get into some lights so somebody can see you and verify what’s going on.”

The Bryan family has hired local attorney, Alvin Peters, to consider their legal options in this case.

“No matter what happened beforehand, whether what he did, whether he stopped at the right place or whether there was some marijuana involved, police officers shouldn’t conduct themselves like this,” Peters said.

As for the internal investigation, Police Chief, Scott Ervin, issued this statement saying:

“Following the administrative review by command staff, it has been determined that the incident will require further investigation.” Scott Ervin, Panama City Police Chief

While searching his car, officers say they found digital scales, plastic bags and $600 in small denomination bills. The teen is facing five charges including resisting arrest, drug charges and tampering with evidence.