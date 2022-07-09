PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising prices haven’t stopped families from going on vacation this summer, but some families are fighting inflation by switching up their spending habits.

As prices of gas and groceries increase, more families are finding ways to stick to their budget while on vacation.

Those ways include meal planning and eating out a lot less than usual.

“We probably would’ve went out several times for dinner, but we had to meal plan. We obviously have a lot of kids, we have a big family, so we had to really be careful and we did a lot of meal planning we ate out one time and then today,” Breanne Lasko, a vacationer said.

Breanne Lasko is visiting from Ohio with her four children.

She said their beach trip this year required more planning about where they would stay and what they would eat.



“We had to be more thoughtful about where we were going to stay and the access to the amenities we had there. There was just a lot of planning that goes into it before we go on vacation,” Lasko said.

Lasko said the extra planning and dining out less hasn’t ruined their vacation.



“Honestly though for us it didn’t really affect it that much as far as the fun of it,” Lasko said. Because we have a lot of kids, going out is kind of a chore in itself when you have a lot of little kids so it actually helps that we kind of saved some money as far as going out and also we didn’t have to pack anybody in several times, just one time we made a trip to go out to eat.”

A family visiting from Louisiana said inflation hasn’t impacted their annual trip down to the beach.

“It hasn’t affected us too much, to be honest. We are very conservative with a lot of things. But business-wise, we do have an established business back home and a lot of customers come in and complain about why they can’t really come out because the rise in gas prices is high or everything is going up in pricing. So I can feel the impact of it,” Edward Cullen, a vacationer said.

To help counteract inflation Florida has implemented sales tax exemptions.