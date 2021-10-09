Families flock to fishing rodeo in Panama City Beach

The Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach held its first fishing rodeo for families.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach hosted the first Reel Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

The rodeo was for kids of all ages to learn fishing techniques.

“The girls are out here you know helping them bate and hook and dehook,” Suzy Nichols, president of The Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach said. “And not only that it’s great bonding time for moms and dads that you know don’t really get the time to spend with them.”

Nichols said that the tournament was also a way to keep kids active, instead of staying indoors and playing video games.

The group saw a high turnout, with around 100 kids showing up Saturday afternoon. After many families flocking to the event, there will likely be plans to have an annual fish rodeo.

“I think they’re going to make this an annual thing,” rodeo volunteer Marta Thorpe said. “We have had so many more kids than we ever thought possible that took interest in this.”

Thorpe said that some families traveled across state lines to attend.

“We’ve had a lot of people come down from Georgia and Alabama, and of course the area,” Thorpe said. “I think a few people have come up from other places in Florida. So it’s drawing from kind of a several hundred mile radius.”