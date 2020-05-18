Families cement hand prints for Children’s Memorial Garden

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Compassionate Friends of Bay County has worked on its Children’s Memorial Garden for several months, and family members were able to put another personal touch at the location by placing their hand prints in the concrete.

The organization held a hand print ceremony at 9 a.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park, where families who have suffered the loss of a child gathered to remember their loved ones.

Judith Bohn, who is honoring the life of her son through Compassionate Friends, said she was grateful for the opportunity to make a unique mark.

“It’s just a beautiful feeling that we’re honoring our children that we lost, and grandchildren, and it’s just an honor to be here and see it grow and see the dream become real,” Bohn said.

The organization will hold its 3rd Annual Walk to Remember at A.L. Kinsaul Park May 30 at 10 a.m. and continues work on the garden, with a few more steps to take before it is complete.