FAME program coming to Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new program is coming to Bay County this fall with the goal of growing the local workforce.

The FAME work-study program aims to train residents for highly skilled manufacturing jobs, with the help of local partners.

“It is a big deal for our community,” Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Gulf Coast State College, Glen McDonald told News 13. “Especially for our manufacturing community.”

The FAME program is being rolled out at the college in the fall, in partnership with The Bay Economic Development Alliance, CarreerSource Gulf Coast, and local manufacturing companies, like Trane Technologies, which introduced the program to the area.

“There’s a lot of strong manufacturing companies in the area,” added Tara Beck with Trane Technologies. “And we’re all really looking forward to sponsoring students.”

Students accepted into the program will go to school at Gulf Coast State College twice a week and work three days a week at one of the manufacturing partners involved, such as Trane Berg Pipe, Eastern Shipbuilding, and others.

“This will be a great opportunity for students to both get a chance to come and learn the curriculum and go to work, show the curriculum,” McDonald told our reporter.

“If they get these skills and they work hard through the program,” Bay EDA Vice President Garrett Wright stated, “they’ll be able to find a job easily at one of our manufacturers and that keeps the workforce in Bay County.”

Tara Beck added, “being able to source talent locally is really important to us.”

There will be 16 spots available for the first group participating in the program, with internships scheduled to start in the summer and classes beginning in the fall.