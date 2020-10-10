Fallen first responders memorial unveiled in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to remember those who lost their lives in service to others.

It unveiled its fallen first responders memorial Friday morning, located in front of the sheriff’s office. The monument is designed to keep the memory of these heroes alive.

The memorial has been in the works for many months now, personalized with names of those who lost their lives in the line of service or while employed in Franklin County.

“It’s very emotional, I’m almost speechless because it’s a really great memorial and the people that made it, they put their heart and soul in it,” said Sheriff AJ Smith.

Families in attendance say they felt proud of their loved ones who gave their lives in service.

Felicia Rhodes lost her husband in the line of duty eight years ago.

“It’s beautiful, and the man that my husband was, Quinnaland, I know he’s looking down and being very thankful. He was all about the kids in the community,” Rhodes said.

Many said this memorial helps to symbolize the sacrifice these men and women made.

“Faithful, faithful to his community. And that’s the reason why, when I laid him to rest, I put him in the best, what he loved. And that was his uniform,” said Rhodes.

There are also benches at the memorial site so loved ones can come and visit anytime.

Dan Fortunas lost his co-worker, Brian Smith, just last month as Smith was responding to a drowning.

“Well I know it’ll make their family happy, I know they wish she was still here more than anything. But knowing what he did, was who he was,” Fortunas said.

The memorial will now permanently be in front of the sheriff’s office for people to visit, for generations to come.