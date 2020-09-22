Faith-based transitional housing for women opens its doors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A vision that was 16 years in the making has finally come to life — it’s called The Humble House.

Rachel Duvall, CEO of The Humble House Ministries, INC., said it’s always been her dream to open a recovery program after one saved her life many years ago.

“We were actually projecting to build a recovery program like a year or two out, but God had another plan,” Duvall said.

That new plan formed after Duvall started a job at Bay County Jail. She said her work is to help with re-entry and to help meet the spiritual needs of the female population.

“While we were there I realized the great need in our community for transitional housing,” Duvall said.

Right now that housing will consist of ladies who are getting out of the Bay County Jail who have worked with Duvall specifically. But it’s not only for women coming from jail.

“Once those beds are filled, then we’ll open it up to other females in our community,” Duvall said. “This is specifically designed for women who are coming out of recovery programs.”

The main stipulation being you are at least four months sober.

“But primarily, what we are looking for are women that are getting out of recovery programs,” Duvall said. “This is like the second step.”

Duvall said this house is the first of a few to come.

“We’re hoping in about 10 months, we’ll have another house that will hold about 12 to 14 ladies,” Duvall said. “This is a kind of short-term goal. The long-term goal is to have the 12 to 14-month, faith-based recovery program for women within the next year.”

Duvall said the amount of time women can stay is optional, but it won’t become their permanent residence.

“We’ve kind of broken it into two phases, three to six months is kind of an extensive, very sheltered, very protected environment,” Duvall said. “And then three to six months for the second phase so we’re thinking about six to 12 months to complete the program.”

The place is no cost until the ladies can find a job. After starting work, the price is very affordable.

“They won’t have to pay anything until their first paycheck,” Duvall said. “And then after that, it would probably be $100 to $125 a week.”

Duvall said that it’s an all-inclusive price that includes room and board, dinner at night, all the toiletries, etc.

“I have a friend, Nick Humble and we were talking about the plans for the future of these women and we together had come up with ‘hey lets just go ahead and make it happen’,” Duvall said. “The Humble House is named after Ann Humble, Nick Humbles wife.”

Humble House is a non-profit organization that is strictly donation based.

Click here to make a donation.