FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County residents have to travel to Tallahassee for most of their healthcare needs, but a new resource center will hopefully alleviate the problem.

The Franklin County Human Services Center is partnering with the Northwest Florida Health Network to provide services that are currently unavailable in the county.



“People can get mental health outpatient services, substance abuse outpatient services, right here in this building that’s coming up,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said.

Deputies see the consequences of substance abuse daily, dealing mostly with the meth problem.

Smith said they want those struggling with drug abuse will take advantage of these services.



“I am hoping people will come here for the services that are going to be available because before if they wanted a lot of these services they would have to go to Tallahassee, Panama City, and a lot of folks that need them don’t have transportation and things like that or they don’t have the time to do it because they will be working, so now they will have it right in their backyard and I think its really incredible,” Smith said.

In February, Congress passed the Methamphetamine Response Act.

The act recognizes the threat of meth and ordered the Office of National Drug Policy to implement a plan to address the use of meth.

Smith said he hopes that more resources will come out of the new bill.



“It is still too early to tell what they are going to do with it. I actually put in a call to Senator Scott to hopefully discuss with him and let him know whatever we need to do to support it to let us know that we are excited about a bill that focuses primarily on meth enforcement, meth addiction, and focuses on ways to help our community be healthy,” Smith said.

They hope to be finished within the next six months.

The facility will be located adjacent to Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola.