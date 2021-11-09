FAA: One killed in Malone plane crash

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Federal Aviation Administration has released some information about a fatal plane crash in Malone.

The agency reports that the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances: while attempting to land and caught on fire.” The crash happened Monday afternoon.

One person was aboard the Sonex plane and died in the crash, the FAA wrote.

The aircraft had a registration number of N432SX. According to FAA records, the plane is an experimental, amateur-built fixed-wing single-engine. It was built from a kit and and registered to Greg Issitt in Saint Louis, Miss.