PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Free Library on Wheels also known as F.L.O.W. is in need of volunteers to help sort a new batch of books.

In total the group will sort 20,000 books.

From February 8-16, the organization will sort books at 130 Richard Jackson Blvd. Suite 103B across the parking lot from Starbucks and Culver’s on the corner of Highway 98 and Richard Jackson Blvd.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.