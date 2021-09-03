Extra security present at Bay and Mosley football game

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Friday nights game between Bay and Mosley High School at Tommy Oliver Stadium looked different than previous games at the stadium this year.

Students of Bay and Mosley High School were able to enter the stadium if they had their student identification. For younger students, Bay District Schools is requiring that they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

On Friday, Bay District Schools said a “disturbing comment” was reported to the district, leading to an increase in law enforcement at Friday’s game. The school system said they have seen issues in the stadium parking lot, involving students who did not attend schools playing in previous games.

Law enforcement prevented people from loitering in the parking lot. There was also no re-entry for people who left the game early.

While Bay District Schools did not comment, they said that they hope the comment was a joke.