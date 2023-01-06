PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Distracted driving is one of the biggest problems on Florida roadways, especially school zones.

Florida law currently allows drivers to talk on their cell phones, whether it’s a hands-free device or not.

But the law has some exceptions.

For example, if you’re driving through an active school zone, you must be hands-free.

“If you’re using your cell phone or any kind of technology device while in the school zone. It’s more of an egregious offense,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

The definition of an active school zone varies.

In Bay County, school zone lights are usually active only when students arrive and leave campus each day.

“When you enter the school zone when the lights are flashing and the kids are around you can face a stricter situation,” King said.

Distracted driving is a primary offense, meaning if an officer spots you violating the law, you can be pulled over for that offense alone.

And although it’s not required, law enforcement recommends you use a hands-free device at all times.