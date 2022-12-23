PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the Panhandle seeing some of the lowest temperatures it’s experienced in years over the next several days, experts are cautioning people to make sure they have enough antifreeze in their vehicles.

If not, they say there could be pricey consequences.

“If you have straight water in there, you’re not up to par, the radiator could freeze and crack,” Owner of Gagnon’s Tire and Auto Center Mike Gagnon said. “And the actual I’ve seen cases where actual engine blocks will freeze and crack and which would be really expensive.”

Gagnon said engines typically cost as much as $10,000 to replace. And around this time of year, tire pressure often lowers with the cooler climate.

“You may want to have your tires aired up,” Gagnon said. “It’s not a big deal, but when it gets colder, chances are your tire light’s going to come on. And when that happens, you know, it’s just it’s just a bit of a nuisance.”

Besides making sure your car is in good order, Florida Highway Patrol officials said it’s important to pack thoroughly for your trip.

They said you should bring water bottles, first aid kits, a flashlight, snacks nad warm clothes or blankets in case you get stuck or stranded.

They also caution people to bring phone chargers and a map in case you get stuck in an area without cell service.