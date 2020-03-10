Expert UAMS panel discusses how Arkansas is preparing for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A panel to discuss ‘COVID-19: How Arkansas is Preparing for Community Transmission’ will take place on Tuesday, March 10.

The panel will be at 12 p.m. at the UAMS Jack Stephens Spine Institute on the 12th floor auditorium.

It will include an expert panel of UAMS physicians and nurses where they will discuss how Arkansas is preparing for community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Moderators – Jennifer Dillaha, M.D., and Keyur Vyas, M.D.

Panelists – Jose Romero, M.D.; Heather Young, M.D.; Jerrilyn Jones, M.D.; Michelle Roberts, R.N.; Connie Cavenaugh, R.N.; Frankie Wolfe, R.N.