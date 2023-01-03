PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many people make a New Year’s resolution, but not many people follow through with them.

Locally, several long-time Burn Boot Camp Panama City Beach members like Monica Perrault said they find it easier to stick to their fitness goals by having a community.

Whether it’s having a workout partner or receiving instruction from a trainer, many people said they respond well to someone else holding them accountable.

Several gyms including Burn Boot Camp have New Year membership deals to make getting started cheaper. Click here for a link to their membership list.

However, it doesn’t have to cost you anything to work out. Some of the exercises at Burn Boot Camp can also be performed at home. For some examples, watch the videos throughout this article.