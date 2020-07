PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Jam 2020 is now postponed to 2021.

The 2020 concert will be held over March 26-28 with the same headliners, Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Luke Bryan.

The executive producer of Gulf Coast Jam, Rendy Lovelady, hosted a live event on the Gulf Coast Jam Facebook page to give an update on the event’s status on Friday afternoon.