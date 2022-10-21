PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home.

When it comes to home decor, Natasha Gilmore doesn’t miss.

While she decks her home out for every holiday, she said Halloween is her favorite.

“When I was a little girl we were told not to watch Chuckee and I ended up watching Chuckee…” Gilmore said. “It was like a natural high for me so I’ve loved it ever since.”

Gilmore said she’s spent somewhere around $40,000 on her Halloween obsession.

She started her collection when she lived in an apartment. When she moved into a Panama City home nearly a decade ago the spookiness unleashed into the yard.

“We’ve got a chop shop, we’ve got beetle juice,” Gilmore said. “You name it, we’ve got it.”

Halloween is the year-round theme in Gilmore’s bedroom. Signed horror film memorabilia scatter the walls.

Natasha Gilmore said her husband is a trooper.

“He loves it on Halloween but just Halloween,” Natasha Gilmore said. “He hates it throughout the year because I’m buying stuff all year long.”

Gilmore said her decorations get more elaborate every year– adding two 12-foot skeletons to this year’s display.

The community is welcome to visit the home and go through the haunted house from 6:30 p.m. to about 10 o’clock every night until the last hoorah on October 31.

“This is the house to come to,” Gilmore said. “This is the neighborhood to come to.”

There will be hot dogs for the kids, football for the parents, and apparently more than 350 bags of candy to hand out on Halloween night.

Gilmore said she hopes to remain the number one haunted yard in Bay County. She said her neighbors love her display almost as much as she does.

“I’m the queen of Halloween,” Gilmore said. “That’s what they all call me.”

If you’d like to check out this homemade haunted house it’s located at 3937 Alva Thomas Road in Panama City.